LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Family and friends celebrate the life of Robert “Bob” J. Rohrbaugh.

Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 3, 1954 to the union of Shirley “Chub” Rohrbaugh and Angelina “Jean” Barbaro.

Bob leaves his wife, Jean; sons, Robert Rohrbaugh II (Christy) and Jason Rohrbaugh (Nichole); stepchildren, Amy Schirf (Dave), Katy Temelkoff (David), Molly Cromer (Erik) and Jake Dobozy (Amy); sisters, Shirley Rohrbaugh, Cindy Latiano (deceased); brother, Wayne Rohrbaugh and grandchildren, Luigi Rohrbaugh, Lucia Rohrbaugh, Lorenzo Rohrbaugh, Livia Rohrbaugh, Jett Rohrbaugh, Talis Rohrbaugh, Adam Schirf, Ali Schirf, Ruby Temelkoff, Lily Temelkoff, Kade Temelkoff, Blake Cromer, Presley Cromer, Otis Cromer, Lauren Dobozy, Claire Dobozy, Mallory Dobozy and Luke Dobozy

Bob enjoyed chess, gardening, reading, gambling and just about any household project. He was an avid sports fan who could be seen Friday nights on the sidelines of his Alma Mater Ursuline High School Football games. Bob was most known however, as a conversationalist. Whatever the topic, Bob was ready, willing and able to spend hours in discussion and debate.

From an automobile accident nearly a half century ago, Bob was left paralyzed and reduced to a wheelchair. His injury did not define him or slow his pursuit of life.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister.

He will be missed by his extensive circle of family and friends.

There are no calling hours or services according to his wishes.

