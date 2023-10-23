WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Cook, 65, passed away Sunday morning, October 22, 2023 at his residence.

Robert was born on September 11, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and MaryEllen Cook.

He was a 1976 graduate of Lakeview High School and received his associate degree in paralegal and horticultural.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines and worked at Delphi Electric, until he retired.

He enjoyed watching and building model trains and planes, gardening, fishing and sightseeing.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Deborah Cook, whom he married on July 29, 2006; daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Blair; stepsons, Michael and James Edwards; grandchildren, Kyle Connelly, Cody Blair, Marissa, Devin, Ava, Izaya and Izacc Edwards; sister, Laurie (John) Karaiewicz-Fuzo; nephews, Shawn Neilen and Donovan Fuzo and niece, Rachel Karaiewicz Camponie.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Charlotte

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday October 27, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. David Luther.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

