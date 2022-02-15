CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Cartwright, 89, passed away on January 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Cresson, Pennsylvania the son of Frances and Mary Wilson Cartwright.

On December 30, 1985, he was united in marriage to the former Carol Ozegovic with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.

A graduate of Ravenna High School, Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War with U.S. Army.

While employed with Babcock & Wilcox Research & Development Division, Bob attended Akron University & worked 38 years for the company retiring in 1996.

Bob was a man of many talents. After retirement, he started, owned and operated a certified tree farm. He also enjoyed watching the grandchildren’s’ sporting events. Fine art, bird watching & home projects also kept him busy. At age 82 he installed a wrought iron fence around the property. Bob & his wife Carol enjoyed spending time at Virginia Beach & Chesapeake Bay area.

A member of St. Michael Catholic Church Bob was also a member of American Legion Post 177 Canfield, VFW & Amvets.

Bob is survived by Carol, his beloved wife, sons George (Pat) Cartwright, Todd (Marci) Muckleroy, Matt (Michelle) Muckleroy, Mark (Tracy) Muckleroy. Grandchildren Ryan and Scott Cartwright, Zane, Abby, Cecilia Muckleroy, Maddy, Macy, Maria Muckleroy and Scott, Sean, Shaylee Muckleroy. Siblings Bernice Dallas and Bill Cartwright.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Linda Evans, Delores Ferris, Irene Clark, Mildred Quesenberry, Sarah Jane McNutt, Michael Cartwright, Leroy Cartright and Betty Hollow.

A memorial mass will be held February 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 300 N. Broad St. Canfield with military honors to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

