YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence.

Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Wilson High School in 1998 and had been a carpet cleaner for Steam Action for many years.

Bobby enjoyed watching football, especially the Atlanta Falcons and basketball. He was also a wrestling fan and looked forward to attending WWE matches. He was an avid bowler and had belonged to several leagues. Bobby had instructed kids on how to bowl and at one time had coached bowling at Campbell Memorial High School.

Everyone that knew Bobby loved him and he will be dearly missed by his sister, Jeanne and her husband Brian Arthur of Lake Milton and by his four nieces, Darien, Brianna, Gwendolyn and

Cali.

There will be a Celebration of Life on January 8, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Boardman Lanes Bowling Alley, 7524 Market Street, Boardman.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

