Robert J. Ashley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Ashley, 56 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Monday morning, January 25 in Michigan.

Robert was born June 6, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert J. and Helen (Molnar) Ashley, Sr.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1983.

Robert had worked for the General Motors, Lordstown Plant from 1996 until their closing. Following the Lordstown closing, Robert was forced to the Lansing/Grand River plant where he was currently employed.

Robert loved sports. He coached for the Austintown Junior Soccer league and also very involved with the Austintown Fitch boys and girls soccer programs, where he videotaped and never missed a game. He was an avid golfer, played softball with the UAW Local #1112 softball league and collected baseball and football sport cards. Robert was a Cleveland Browns Fan, Ohio State fan and any team that beat Michigan fan.

He leaves his wife, the former Candi Bonwick, whom he married March 25, 2000; his son, Cameron Ashley and his daughter, Miranda Ashley, both at home; a brother, Aaron Ashley of Pittsburgh and his mother-in-law, Joanne Iannucci of Austintown.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 30 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family. There will be a private funeral service to follow for immediate family.

