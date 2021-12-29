NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Hoover, age 80, passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley nursing home on Friday, December 24, 2021.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 9, 1941, to the late Warren and Mary Jane Ryan Hoover.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bob loved his cats and old movies.

He was a diehard Cleveland sports fan as well as the Niles Red Dragons. He was a statistician for Niles’s football and a member of the Niles Baseball Boosters.

He enjoyed trips to Vegas with his son and his friends. He had a quick wit and always had a funny one-liner.

He is survived by his son, Michael Hoover of Niles; a sister, Mary Alice Tvaroch of Howland; a brother, Kevin Sean Hoover of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Hoover Burke.

Bob will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Funeral service will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Funeral Home, Niles Chapel.

