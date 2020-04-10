Robert Hayes Jones, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Hayes Jones, 92, passed away April 9, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

The youngest son of Edward Hayes Jones and Loveilla Parsonson Jones, he was a lifetime resident of Howland. He attended Howland Local Schools and served in the U.S. Army from October of 1954 to September of 1956.

He married Ruth Lorraine Murray on April 12, 1957 and they shared 46 years together.



He was a 69 year member of the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Union and served as president of the local in Warren.



Bob enjoyed planting a large vegetable garden and farmed with his brother Jack for many years. He planted more tomatoes and zucchini and corn than he needed to and shared the bounty with his family. His large rhubarb patch provided enough for Fowler United Methodist Church to make pies for a year.



Bob was a dedicated caregiver, taking care of his parents as they aged, as well as his brother Casey and his sister Madeleine. He was especially dedicated to his wife, Ruth, as she battled breast cancer until she passed in 2003.



He is survived by his children John (Diane) Jones, Nelson (April) Jones, and Jean Jones Welsh and his grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Jacob, and Margaret Welsh of whom he was very proud of.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, four brothers Caleb (Casey), Almus (Al), John (Jack) and Howard (Ben) and his sister Madeleine (Moody)



No calling hours are planned at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

