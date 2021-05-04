Robert G. Shaffer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. Shaffer, 92 of Youngstown, died Friday morning, April 30, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Robert was born April 17, 1929 in Youngstown, a son of the late Dorsey and Louise (Reck) Shaffer and was a lifelong area resident.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He worked at International Paper Company on the printing press for 32 years and Youngstown Thermal in maintenance for ten years until he retired.

Robert was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church, the Chatterbox Club, Wood Carvers Club and the Men’s Club at Park Vista and loved trains.

His wife, the former Mary T. Patrick whom he married August 4, 1957, died November 25, 2006.

He leaves a son, Patric; a grandson; his good friends, Al and Michelle Tucciarone and the staff at Park Vista Retirement Community who will dearly miss him.

Besides his parents and his wife, Robert was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Shaffer, William Shaffer and George Shaffer and a sister, Mary Louise Dudash.

There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.