Robert F. Shields, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Shields, 48, of North Jackson passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus with his loved ones by his side.

Robert was born July 14, 1973, in Youngstown the son of the late Diana (Protain) Shields.

He was a graduate of Jackson Milton High School Class of 1991 and worked in the maintenance department for the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, but most of all Robert enjoyed attending his son’s sporting events.

Bob leaves a son Cole Shields of North Jackson, two sisters, Tracy (Greg) Wise of Canfield and Tami Shields of North Jackson as well as one nephew, Matt (Megan) Shields, two nieces Tori (Dom) Chiera and Taylor (Steve Olesky) Wise and a Goddaughter Lauryn Ellis.

Besides his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Friends may call for 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 4:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert F. Shields please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.