Robert F. Keck, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Keck, age 69, peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



Robert was born on September 28, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Ralph and Ivah (Bates) Keck.



Robert was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

While still in school, he started working at Sohio in Brookfield and worked his way up to manager. Robert continued to work there until they closed in the 90s. He then went on to work as a CNC operator. Robert ended up retiring from Sharon Regional Hospital where he worked in maintenance.



Robert was a long-time member of Corner House Christian Church.



He enjoyed going to the local diner for coffee and food. Robert was an avid cat lover, although that was not always the case. He was always extending help to anyone who needed it; he was generous with his time, resources and love. Robert will always be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality.



Robert is survived by his best friend of 25 years, Sandra Scott; his nephew and many other friends.



Besides for his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Sandy.



A memorial service for Robert will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.



