Robert F. Bakalik, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Bakalik, age 88, passed away on Saturday, July 4 at Hospice House.

Bob was born May 6, 1932 in Youngstown to Frank J. and Pauline C. (Glass) Bakalik.

He was a 1950 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and afterward operated the Franklin Food Market on Youngstown’s south side with his sister, Pauline.

A musician, he worked with many local bands from 1944 – 1956. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, he married Lois Nagle in 1956 and they moved to Florida where he attained his degree in aviation administration from the University of Miami.

A private pilot from the age of 16, he worked for Eastern Airlines in Miami, managed the Youngstown Municipal Airport 1958-59 and enjoyed flying his Piper J-3 Cub.

Bob was a salesman for Hearn Paper Company before opening Boomba’s Restaurant and Tavern in 1974 with his mother, Pauline. He and Lois were very proud of carrying on the tradition of serving many varieties of Polish pierogi.

One of his greatest joys was a Sunday drive with his family, always ending with a stop for frozen custard.

Bob never missed his yearly pilgrimage to the Maple Syrup Festival in Burton. Backyard BBQ’s, hosting many family and friends were a frequent occurrence at the Bakalik household. Each summer he piled the family into the car and set off on a great adventure throughout the U.S.

After raising their four children, Bob and Lois continued to enjoy traveling, including Hawaii and Australia.

After retiring in 1998, he became very involved in veteran affairs. Bob was a founding member of the Mahoning Valley Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 137, serving as commander for many years and on the executive committee of the American Legion post 15 in Poland. He was instrumental in naming the KWV Memorial Bridge in Struthers, building the KWV Memorial in Austintown and naming Route 680 as the KWV Memorial Highway.

In 2001, Bob was honored as a Veteran’s Representative during a trip to Seoul, South Korea.

As a life-long lover and advocate of Mill Creek Park, Bob was a park volunteer in his final years. An avid canoeist, he was a member of the Trumbull Canoe Trails Club.

Bob attended St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge as an active member.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Bob) Brunner of Hendersonville, North Carolina; sons, Robert F., Jr of Youngstown, Michael (Becky) of Parma, David of Columbus; four grandchildren, Karl (Valerie) and Kurt (Maura) Brunner, Andi and Lacy Bakalik; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline Szary of Youngstown.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lois.

Family and Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge followed by full military honors at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice House in Bob’s name.

