CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Ellsworth Schrecengost, 90, of Johnston Township., Cortland, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

He was born February 2, 1931 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the son of Vance Herman Schrecengost and Sarah Elizabeth (Saxion) Schrecengost.



Mr. Schrecengost was a Korean War Vet of the United States Army. He joined the service in 1949 and in 1950 was sent to help with the Korean War Conflict where he worked in communications. In December of 1953 he was Honorably discharged.



In 1954 he moved from Apollo, PA to Ohio. He worked for twelve and a half years at Van Huffel Tube before going to Lordstown General Motors where he worked for thirty years before retiring in 1996.



He had been a member of Cortland Trinity Church and most recently Orangeville Baptist Church.

He lived a long and full life and overcame many health issues including two types of cancer, two GI bleeds, COPD for which he went for monthly treatments of infusion and multiple surgeries until his recent illness with Covid 19 and Covid pneumonia. He left the Earth tired, but completely fulfilled and his smile and wit will be missed by everyone that knew him.



Left to cherish his memory are his beautiful wife of 68 years, Irene (Fasano) Schrecengost, whom he married on June 4, 1953 and two sons, Gary (Kathi) Schrecengost and Robert (Rhonda) Schrecengost of Cortland, Ohio. He had six grandchildren, Kari, Cory and Craig (Tiffany) Schrecengost, Monica Daniels, George Kotanichek and Travis (Melissa) Kotanichek and 11 great-grandchildren Addalyn, Brody, Marlee and Moses Schrecengost, Makayla, Marissa Kotanichek and Trenton Betts, Hanna, George, KayLeah and KaLynn Kotanichek. Also left behind are his extended family Chuck (Debbie) Hetrick and their family whom he loved like his own. He also is survived by a sister, Margaret Snyder, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Florence Phillips, Anna Barb; and a brother, Vance Merle Schrecengost.



Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lane Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St., Cortland, OH 44410.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Johnston Township cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 540.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Ellsworth Schrecengost please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.