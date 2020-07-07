Robert E. Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Williams, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday, July 4, 2020.



Robert was born on November 27, 1940, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Earl F. and Justine M. (Ewing) Williams.

He married the love of his life, Ola (Bowser) Williams, on September 25, 1965.



After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1958, Robert went on to Youngstown State University where he obtained his BS and BA in 1963.

From there, he went on to join the Army National Guard in October of 1963 until he was honorably discharged in May of 1971.

Robert was employed at Trumbull Savings and Loan Company for 34 years, where he gained the title of Vice President and Second National Bank for two years, retiring in 2000.



There were many things that Robert loved to do. He loved golfing, traveling, being outdoors and being a part of the Trumbull Savings Bowling League. He was an avid lifetime Indians fan, as well as the Buckeyes and Browns.

Robert was also a lifetime member of the Second Christian Church where he served in the offices of deacon, elder, trustee, treasurer and financial secretary.

He was the treasurer and member of the Board of Managers of the Whispering Meadows Association for 16 years.

There was nothing that Robert loved more than his family; they were everything to him.



He will be deeply missed by his wife, Ola; his children, Robert E. Williams, Jr. of Howland and Brian K. (Annette) Williams of Cortland; his grandchildren, Brandon M. Ayres of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert E. Williams III of Jacksonville, Florida, Timothy C. Williams of Cortland, Ohio, Ryan J. Williams of Cortland, Ohio, Chase J. Schuyler of Girard, Ohio, Selena K. Williams of Girard, Ohio and Colton L. Williams of Girard, Ohio; his sister Marjorie (Ron) Yobe of Hubbard, Ohio and many other family and friends.



Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his stepmother, Eileen Williams.



The family will be holding a visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m.



He will be laid to rest at Howland Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.



