Robert E. Turner, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” E. Turner, Sr., 75, of Lordstown, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Bob was born November 17, 1944 in Columbus, the son of the late Noel L. and Margaret L. (Lanning) Turner.



Bob is a 1963 graduate of North Ridgeville High School.

Upon graduation, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to his retirement in 1998, he worked at General Motors as a press operator for over 30 years.



Bob was a member of the Lordstown Lions Club and the RC Barnstormers.

Bob loved mowing grass and tinkering around the garage. Bob was a self-proclaimed “jack of all trades, master of none.” He appreciated the simple things in life such as feeding and watching the birds. Bob loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents.



Bob is survived by his wife, Ruby H., whom he married December 9, 1967; his children, Judy L. (Donald “Kenny”) Musser, Jennifer Mohn, Robert E. (Jennifer) Turner, Jr. and Timothy P. Turner; his siblings, Carol Painter, Noel “Tom” (Lee) Turner, Larry (Sheila) Turner, Peggy (Darrell) Oskins and Liane Shields and his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Scott, Bobby, Alyssa and Ashleigh.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, February 23 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Lordstown Shop A Cop, 1583 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481.

