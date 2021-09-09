Robert E. Porter, III, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Services celebrating the life of Robert Porter will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens. He died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Bob was born August 28, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky. the son of Robert E. Porter Jr. and Ann (McCullough) Porter.

He was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and was a member of ROTC while in college at Kent State.

Bob retired as store manager from Bridgetown Firestone LLC in 2009.

He was an avid stamp and coin collector.

Bob will be sadly missed by his wife Mary Kathleen (Higgins) Porter whom he married September 11, 1971, sons; Bryan James (Tracie) Porter of Youngstown, Matthew Edward Porter of Austintown and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Laniel Sherman.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of services Monday, September 13, 2021 at Green Haven.

