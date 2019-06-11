Robert E. Patterson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Patterson, 87, passed away Sunday evening, June 9, at Canfield Place.

Bob was born July 16, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of Robert J. and Catherine E. (Maloney) Patterson.

He was a customer service supervisor with the East Ohio Gas Company for 30 plus years, retiring in 1990.

Bob was a 1949 graduate of East High School.

He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Bob was an avid model railroader. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and was a member of various leagues where he served as secretary/treasurer. Bob was also a Civil War enthusiast and collector.

Bob’s wife Donna, whom he married June 1, 1957, died in April of 2005.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert J. (Deborah A.) Patterson of Youngstown; his daughter, Lynne M. (Stephen D.) Mohr of Austintown; his grandchildren, Joy, Quinn and Chase Mohr; his sisters-in-law, Carole Patterson, Pat Patterson and Ann Hamblet and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Komsa, Jack Patterson, Ken Patterson and Dolores D’Alesio and his brother-in-law, Henry Komsa.

According to Bob’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be given to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

