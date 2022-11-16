CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Missik, “Bob”, age 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Bob was born August 17, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Stephen Missik and Caroline Toth Missik.

While technically a Boy Scout, his time spent with his friends, Jerry and Larry Liptak, Bill Missik and Tommy Stas, might indicate otherwise.

Bob was a proud Marine, having served from 1958-1961. Though does one ever truly leave the Corps?

After his service, Bob earned four separate journeymen cards in skilled trades. A tragic work accident led him to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he met and fell in love with a beautiful young nurse. He called this the best accident that ever happened to him.

After years of trying, Bob married Eugenia de Labastida, the nurse who took care of him, in Ibarra, Ecuador, in 1971. Together they traveled they world and lived a life with no regrets. She was the love of his life and cared for him until his dying breath.

A true family man, Bob joyfully celebrated and occasionally spoiled, his three grandchildren. Bob enjoyed archaeology and went back to school after he retired to join excavations around the world with college students in places like Israel, San Salvador Island and Guatemala. He shared these stories with his grandchildren, reminding them you are never too old to learn something new.

Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in his church. He was a member of the U.A.W. during his nearly 30 years of service at GM Lordstown and taught his daughter, Monica, the importance of trade union values. One of his last actions was to proudly cast his ballot for Tim Ryan and pro-Union democrats; he took pride in seeing his activist spirit in his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Eugenia; his daughter, Monica Moran (Dominic Mendiola); his grandchildren, Michael Robert, Madeline and Maria; his sister, Margaret Schisler (Harold) and his niece, Dr. Stephanie Thompson (John Reeks). He also leaves a dear family friend, Barbara Chronister.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, November 20, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial followed by military honors will be held on Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support organizations that supported Bob’s values and/or health care needs with a donation in his name. These include the Mahoning County Democratic Party, 5111 Market Street, Suite 3, Boardman, OH 44512 and the Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Akeso Home Hospice for their support.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.