SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Harvey Jr., age 65, loving father of four, passed away on the 18th of January 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

Bob grew up in Sebring, Ohio the oldest of seven children. He grew up playing baseball and basketball and taking care of his siblings.

He fell in love with the car business at the young age of 12 and spent the rest of his life dedicated to his passion in the automotive industry.

He was a dedicated and selfless family man who lived to spend time with his children, grandchildren and other loved ones. He was a friend to everyone that he met and was loved by all.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred (Morlean) and Robert Harvey, Sr.; his brothers Michael, Andrew, and Greg; his sisters Julie Ann and Marie (who died in infancy).

He is survived by his four children Jennifer Harvey of Sunbury, Ohio; Aaron Harvey of Beloit, Ohio; Taylor (Mike) Chuey of Hilliard, Ohio and Cameron Harvey of Sunbury, Ohio and his beloved grandchildren: Xavier, Mackenzie, Avery and Atticus.



A person like you is rare, one that’s so generous, smart and kind. A father like you is what everyone needs, full of smiles and laughter, always there to give perfect advice. Nothing can replace you, but your soul will continue to live on through your adoring family and friends.



Friends may call on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m.

