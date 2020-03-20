Robert E. Constance, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Bob” Constance, 73, of Boardman, passed away early Thursday morning, March 19, at the Hospice House of Poland.

Bob was born July 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of the late William J. and Margaret (Corrodo) Constance and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1965 and served in the Army National Guard.

Bob was a railroad brakeman for 42 years, working at Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn-Central, Conrail and Norfolk-Southern, retiring in 2009.

He was an avid pool player, belonging to a pool league which won championships to Las Vegas. He enjoyed bicycling, camping and was a bonsai artist.

Bob leaves his wife of over 50 years, the former Diane St. Clair, whom he married June 19, 1969; a son, Eric (Cindy) Constance; three grandchildren, Amber (Luke) Pifer, Kylea and Erica Constance and his sister, Nancy (John) Shelley of Florida.

The family will announce a public celebration of Bob’s life, at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

