Robert E. Boyer, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Boyer, Jr., 86, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side.

Bob was born November 14, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Robert E., Sr. and Anna (Yates) Boyer.

He was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served in the United States Army stationed in Germany.

Bob was a certified machinist with Youngstown Welding and Engineering, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Paradise Community Church and the Eagles Club of Austintown.

Bob loved the outdoors. His hobbies included camping, biking and gardening. Most importantly, Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Bob leaves his wife, the former Patricia Shood, whom he married September 16, 1961 and two children, Linda Wray of Canfield and Robert A. (Evelyn) Boyer of Flower Mound, Texas. Bob also leaves eight sisters, Lillian Divelbiss, Kareen Conway, Alice Kochera, Janice Kunkle, Nancy Welch, all of Austintown, Elizabeth Genetta of North Jackson, Kathryn Johnson of Struthers and Judy Kaiser of Columbia, Missouri.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Barbara Phillips, Clare Mae Boyer and Anna Rick.

Family and friends may call Tuesday evening, November 12, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at Paradise Community Church on Western Reserve Road.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at Paradise Community Church.

