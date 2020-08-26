Robert Darren Deming, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Darren Deming, 50 of Youngstown, died early Wednesday morning, August 26 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Darren was born May 2, 1970 in Youngstown, a son of Robert C. Deming and the late Joan M. Haluska Deming and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Canfield High School where he played baseball and had been a construction worker for various companies.

Darren was an avid artist and enjoyed drawing, especially flowers, cartoons and people. He was a Cleveland Indians fan and also a Dallas Cowboy fan.

Besides his father, he leaves his daughter, Renee Harris of Missouri; a brother, Daniel J. (Kimberly Ann) Deming of Sandusky; two grandchildren and a niece, Sarah Deming and his former wife, Darla Hoffman.

Besides his mother, Darren was preceded in death by a niece, Emily Deming.

Friends may call on Friday, August 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be private.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

