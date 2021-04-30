Robert Dale Browning, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Dale Browning, age 81, passed away Thursday morning, April 29, 2021 at Washington Square Healthcare.



Robert was born July 11, 1939 in Warren, Ohio to the late Dale and Frances (Donart) Browning.

He was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.



Bob retired from Packard Electric/Delphi in 2007 as a Tool and Die Maker for 41 years.



Robert is survived by his beloved daughter Vickie Browning-Prowitt, son-in-law Dwight Prowitt; his sister Carol (Robert) Nagy; five grandchildren, Robert A. Browning, Sabrina (Lucas) Pratt, Adrienne (Zachary) Toom, William R. Prowitt and Robert D. Prowitt; four great grandchildren, Landon Browning, Emma Browning, Evalena Pratt and Darren Toom.



Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, the former Jean Carol Osborne, who he married June 18, 1966 and his son Robert Browning, Jr. and his sister Kathleen McCartney.



Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor Dave Luther, officiant.

Social distancing will be requested, face coverings are required.



Interment in Crown Hill Burial Park.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.