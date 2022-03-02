MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Rhodes, Sr., 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away with his family by his side, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Humility House.



Born November 3, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, he was the son of the late William D. and Thelma Fetty Rhodes.



Affectionately known as Rhodes, Bob, Bobby, Dad and Papa, he was a kind, faithful, family man.

A lifelong resident, Bob graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1966.

Bob served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement he was Plant Manager for Liberty Steel Products in North Jackson for more than 35 years.

Whether he was coaching his son in baseball or basketball, volunteering for the Big Reach Pantry, or leading Sunday school, Bob was dedicated to service of others.



Bob leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Connie, whom he married December 18, 1968; his children, Robert (Heidi) Rhodes, Jr., Brandi (Steve) Suarez and Daniel J. Rhodes; his sisters, Joyce Swaney and Janice Ambrose and eight grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., followed by military honors.



A television tribute will air Thursday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.