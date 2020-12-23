Robert D. Ingalls, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Ingalls, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday afternoon, December 21, 2020, at Hospice House of Poland.

Robert was born January 20, 1940, in Wellston, Ohio, a son of the late George and Helen Rita (Timmons) Ingalls.

He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio, in 1957 and following graduation he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician.

Robert worked as a Computer Tech for Honeywell for 34 years, retiring in 2000.

He attended Smith’s Corner United Methodist Church and was a member of Mensa.

He was an avid golfer and had golfed with Trinity golf league at Millcreek Park. Robert loved to travel, whether it was a cruise, bus or train he was able to travel throughout the world and especially enjoyed the train trips.

He leaves his daughter, Elizabeth Ingalls (Chris) Broussard of Chesapeake, Virginia; his companion of 21 years, Margaret Robinson Wardle Yannuci and her children, Tracey (Frank) Baldwin of East Liverpool, Robert E. (Lorraine) Wardle, III of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsey) Ingalls, Patricia (Joe Curry) Ingalls, Lauren Broussard, David Burrell, Ally Burrell, Maggie Wardle, Susie Wardle, Robbie Wardle IV and great-grandchildren, Skyla Curry, Brianne Curry and Natalie Burrell. Robert also leaves three sisters, Rita (Rick) Bond of Iowa, Linda (Jim) Martindale of Iowa, Tami Fitzpatrick of Florida; a brother, John Fitzpatrick of Colorado and a stepbrother, Terence Fitzpatrick of Ohio.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, George Ingalls; his mother, Helen Fitzpatrick; a son, Brian Patrick Ingalls and a brother, Donald G. Ingalls.

There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.

