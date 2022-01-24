CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. “Bob” Fedor, Jr., age 70, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital.



Bob was born March 2, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio.



Bob was a truck driver for many years.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving in the Fifth U.S. Army where he earned the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.



Bob was a member of the West Farmington VFW and the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and gunsmithing. He was a very proud grandfather.



Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Fedor, Sr.; his mother, Ethel (Meyer) Borgione; his stepfather who raised him, Alfred Borgione; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Michael) Horgan and his brother, Danny Borgione.



Bob is survived by his wife, Cheryl Fedor; his daughters, Michelle (Tom) Rae and Linda (Mike) Harley; his grandchildren, Derek (Danielle) Rae, Alexis Rae (Kyle Lewis), Jaycee Rae, Zeeke Rae and Scarlett Harley; two great-grandchildren, Dorian and Danny Rae; special niece, Riley Ashcraft; many other nieces and nephews and his brothers, Vince (Jenice) Borgione and David (Kathy) Borgione.



Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, where Pastor David Luther will conduct the funeral at 1:00 p.m.

Interment in Meadow Brook Memorial Park with Military Honors.



