Robert “Cork” George Platt, Sr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Cork” George Platt, Sr., passed away Sunday evening, December 27, 2020, at his home.

Robert, aka “Cork” was born October 12, 1934, in Mineral Ridge, the son of Frank Platt, Sr. and Elizabeth (Jarman) Platt.

He was an Army Veteran.

Cork retired in October of 1996 form Allied Metals as a Slitter Operator.

He was a member of Lake Milton Presbyterian Church and a former member of the American Legion.

In his younger days, Cork enjoyed playing softball and later was an umpire for the youth league. He also enjoyed working on puzzles, but most importantly Cork enjoyed the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife the former, Emma Weakley, whom he married June 22, 1957, passed away July 21, 1996.

Robert leaves three children, Robert “Butch” Platt, Jr., of Cincinnati, Sharon (Richard) Varkonyi of Girard and Linda Walker of Arnold, Missouri; three grandchildren, Beki Badila, Jeni (Rusty) Joseph and Steven Varkonyi; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Aiden and his longtime friend, Charlotte Ash.

Besides his parents and wife; Robert was preceded in death two brothers, Frank, Jr. and Eugene Platt and two sisters, Mary Lou Davidson and Darlene Elliot.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Private services will be held at a later time.

