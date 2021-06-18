Robert Clyde Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Clyde Knapp, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic in the company of his family.

Bob was born on May 22, 1944, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, the son of Raymond and Twila (Orr) Knapp.

A 1964 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School, Bob served his country in the First Infantry Division of the United States Army in Vietnam and later joined Ellsworth VFW Post 9571 and American Legion Post 888.

On March 28, 1967, he was united in matrimony to Martha Jane King, with whom he shared 54 years of dedicated marriage after dating and playing together in the band since the 5th grade.

Bob and Jane Knapp were long time members of the First Federated Church in North Jackson and more recently attended Lordstown Christian Church. They enjoyed singing together in community choruses.

Bob, or “Red” as he was known, was employed by McDonald Steel as a fabricator/fitter/welder, retiring in 2014.

He loved gardening, hunting and fishing and was a life member of the Lake Milton Fish and Game Club, where he served as a hunter safety instructor for 40 years. Bob was also a car buff and attended the Indianapolis 500 every year he could since 1964 but being of service to others and creating smiles with cards, flowers and gifts of his own design were the activities for which he lived.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Jane; sons, Robert Daniel (Shannon) Knapp, Jason Dwight Knapp and Randall Ernest (Jeanette) Knapp; grandchildren, Logan, Jayden, Fisher, Callaghan, Sawyer and Emma and a large extended family of in-laws and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with a funeral service to be held at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at North Jackson Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Bob Knapp Memorial Fund https://gofund.me/1d37548a, which will be directed to the Antonine Village for memory care activities or to the Lake Milton Fish and Game Club for youth activities according to your designation.

