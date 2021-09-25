Robert Cavender, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Cavender, 95, passed away Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care in Masury, Ohio.



Robert was born on July 28, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John and Bertha Cavender.



He was a member of Central Christian Church in Warren and Old Erie Masonic Lodge #3.

He enjoyed woodworking, puzzles and drawing. He also was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Robert will be deeply missed by his sons, David (Brenda) Cavender and Robert (Cheryl) Cavender and grandchildren, Justin Cavender, Amber (Trey) Walden, Amanda (Jeff) Jenkins and Andrew Cavender.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Lex Cavender.



A memorial service will take place at a later date at Central Christian Church, located at 2051 East Market Street in Warren.



A private burial has taken place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

