Robert C. Kennedy Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Kennedy (Bob), 81, of Vienna, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

Bob was born on May 13, 1938, to Samuel and Sara (Ethel) Yoho Kennedy in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1956 graduate of Vienna High School.

Bob was employed at Copperweld Steel Company for 40 years.

While at Copperweld, Bob became a union leader holding many positions including President of Local 2243.

He married his beloved wife of 60 years, Jorena Scott Kennedy, on July 12, 1958.

Bob was a very active member at Paynes Corners Christian Church, serving as Chairman of the Board for many years.

He had numerous pastimes which included coaching little league baseball, golfing, gardening and being an avid Browns and Indians fan. One of Bob’s accomplishments was being involved in the AA program, sponsoring many others and helping them through their recovery. He was also a co-founder of the Vienna Thursday night group.

Bob’s greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family on their many vacations, weekends at their camp in Tionesta and countless gatherings with family and friends. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed bragging about them to all who would listen.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jorena Kennedy; sons, Bob (Lori) Kennedy of Lewis Center and Michael (Maria) Kennedy of Vienna; daughter, Tamra (Dan) Saltzmann of Westerville; his grandchildren, Daniel (April) Saltzmann, Nicole and Sam Kennedy, Michael and Amanda Kennedy; his brother, Daniel (Donna) Kennedy and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Kennedy.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield and one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the funeral home, with services following at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Linamen.

Memorial contributions can be made to Paynes Corners Christian Church, 277 Warner Road, Brookfield, OH 44403 or the local Alzheimer’s Association.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX, 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.