Robert C. Harned, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Harned, 94, passed away at his home on July 15, 2019 with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Conneaut, PA on January 24, 1925 to Alba & Genevieve (Heberling) Harned.



After serving in the Army during WWII, Bob dedicated his career to owning and operating several businesses in Cortland including Harned Construction, Lake Villas, The Red Caboose and Ace Bail Bonds.



Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years Norma, his children Jack (Tami) Harned, Linda (Don Hodges) Harned and Debbie (Fred) Mozzy; his grandson Wayne (Leanne) Christ Jr.; his great-grandchildren Teyah, Kinley and Kellen and his sister Ornetta Mehl as well as many other relatives.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother William Harned.



Following cremation, private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

