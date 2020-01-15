Robert C. Getic, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 16 at the chapel of Greenhaven Memorial Gardens for Robert C. Getic, 87 of Poland, who died early Tuesday morning, January 14 at Hospice House of Poland.

Robert was born July 23, 1932 in Cuyahoga Falls, a son of the late Cloyd R. and Irene (Rook) Getic. He grew up living in a log cabin in Saxton, Pennsylvania with his grandparents until he was nine, then moving to Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Robert was a millwright with Republic Steel/LTV Steel for 42 years, retiring in 1994.

He loved antique cars and enjoyed working on them when he was younger. He looked forward to taking car rides into the country and farmland to experience the scenery.

His wife, the former Lois Evans, whom he married May 31, 1950, died September 9, 1998.

He leaves his daughter, Debra (James) Hardwick of Poland; a son, Robert T. Getic of Hubbard; his son-in-law, David Hess of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by a sister, Grace Kibler of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and a brother, Donald Getic of St. George, Utah.

Besides his parents and his wife, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Hess; a sister, Edith Sparks and two brothers, William Getic and Richard Getic.

Rev. Adam Rodgers will be the officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

