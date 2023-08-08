YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Bland, 89 of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, August 5 at his residence.

Robert was born May 29, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Cecil Robert and Hannah (Kollar) Bland and came to this area as a child.

He graduated from Chaney High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Robert was a pipe inspector for the former LTV/Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 23 years, where he was retired.

He loved all types of sports: football, basketball, baseball and hockey. He looked forward to watching the games on TV, especially the Browns, Steelers and Indians.

He leaves his wife, the former Marsha Sangrelet, whom he married September 24, 1966 and two daughters, Robin (Robert) Pope of Austintown and Heather (Alex) Papiernik of Carnegie, Pennsylvania. He also leaves three grandchildren, Chelesie, Jordan and Nathan and a great-grandson, Miles.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

