BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Boyer, 60, passed away Sunday morning, July 9, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Robert was born on June 29, 1963 in Warren, Ohio a son of the late Charles and Leona Boyer.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

He was a very creative person who loved to paint and make art. Additional to creating art he enjoyed to play video games on any gaming system. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle that would help anyone with anything.

Robert will be deeply missed by his brothers, James Boyer, John Boyer, and Joe Boyer; sisters, Dorothy Hall, Patty Doddato, Barbara Cron, and Mary McCarty; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Boyer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 13, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield at 12:00PM, officiated by the Rev. David Luther.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

