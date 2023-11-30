GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by his loving family, Robert (Bob) L. Morgan, 96, died peacefully on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Son of the late Edward and Helen Morgan, Bob was also pre-deceased by a brother, Edward, of Columbus, Ohio.

He was extremely fortunate to marry twice – to the late Elizabeth (Brown) Morgan, with whom he had two sons, Lawrence (Barb) and Jonathan (Barb Etchells) and later married Monteen (Pollock) Morgan, with whom he had three stepchildren, Deborah Bengala, Jim and Tim Evans. He was blessed to also have eight grandchildren, Jennifer Allanson (Joe), Beth Bengala, James Bengala (Kristina), Robert Etchells, Tim Etchells, Kevin Etchells, Felicia Kutchel (Dan) and Michael Morgan in addition to seven great-grandchildren, Abigail and Gwen Kutchel; Lyndsey, Lauren and Ashley Allanson, Julian Bengala and Kodah Etchells.

They say that friends are the family we choose for ourselves… and Bob had so many friends that were like family to him, including three special friends, Terri Book, Paula Pugh and the Reverend Burl Jernigan.

Bob was proud of his career, previously working for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, U.S. Steel and he later retired from Wean United after 40 years of service as a mechanical draftsman.

In his retirement, Bob and Monteen loved to spend time floating on their pontoon boat at Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

While he loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, he was a graduate of Austintown Fitch and attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University. Bob and Monteen were big YSU football fans; enjoying tailgates and cheering the team on for years as season ticket holders.

A veteran of World War II, Bob served in the Army Signal Corps in 1945 and 1946 and was honorably discharged.

Bob’s faith was an important part of his life and he was a former member – and active participant in the choir of Calvary Baptist Church of Boardman, Ohio for 40 years and more recently attended First Baptist Church of Girard.

The holidays were an extremely special time for Bob, as he always welcomed friends and family for a Christmas Eve open house following church services. Everyone looked forward to his famous homemade nut kolache and even more famous Bloody Mary bar. His family and friends will carry on his traditions this year, and always.

A celebration of his beautiful, long life will be held on Friday, December 8 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Girard, 7 E. Kline Street, Girard, OH 44420. Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to a charity of their choice in Bob’s memory.

