Robert “Bob” Mack, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Mack went to be with his Lord Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 80.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Laura (Gutridge) Mack and his brother, Bernard Mack and sister, Keitha (Mack) Weaver.

After he surprised his family by graduating from Jacksontown High School in 1957, he went to Florida where he worked at a funeral home before being offered a maintenance job a Boca Raton Hotel and Club.

It was during this time that he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel. He graduated from Cincinnati Christian Seminary in 1967. While attending, he spent a week one summer at a church camp in New York state where he met his future father-in-law, J Fenton Messenger. Fenton brought Bob home to meet his three daughters, one of which, Pat, became his wife in December, 1963.

He served as minister in Howenstine, Ohio and then went to serve as founding minister at Fairfield Church of Christ in Lancaster, Ohio. In 1973 Bob became the first full time manager at Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp where he was “Chief” until 1995. He then went to minister at Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown, Ohio until his retirement in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, two daughters, Rhonda Mack and Audra Campbell, 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Bry and Jamey, Bethany and Brent, Erik and Tiffany, and Brenna, and 10 great grandchildren.



Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 Four Mile Run Rd., Austintown and on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp or Four Mile Run Christian Church.



