WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” L. Fowler passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 30, 2022 with his wife, Jill, at his side.

Bob was born on December 17, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Frances Eustis and Robert L. Fowler. Bob grew up in Niles and then moved to Howland where he graduated in 1965. After high school, he attended Santa Barbara City College in California and graduated with an associate’s degree.

Returning to the area he worked at Lordstown General Motors.

Inspired by the many art galleries and specialty shops he visited in California, Bob felt the area needed a premiere gallery and custom frame shop. For over 45 years, Bob and his gallery manager, Regi Whitsel, helped clients choose art work for their homes, preserve family history, display memorabilia and frame that precious first finger painting. He customized art work and pictures for businesses, hospitals, car dealerships, restaurants, nursing homes and government buildings incorporating local historic pictures and scenic spots. Recently, his gallery featured local artists.

Bob was a board member and past president of the Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Howland. He helped with fundraising events for the Center and created Christmas photo keepsakes for the children and their families. He was one of the original members of The Business Connection, a group of local business and professionals who meet with the sole purpose of helping each other succeed.

As the man behind the lens, Bob photographed everything including, parades, marathons, racing events, weddings, reunions, scenes across the country, nature, family and his beloved German Shepherds. He was the first to take selfies before it was cool.

His love for adventurous activities spent with his wife, family, and friends led to weekends skiing on the slopes, boating and tubing on the lakes, four wheeling in the forests, pit crewing at the race track for his wife’s go-karting, scuba diving in the south seas, and motorcycling thru the back roads searching for the next best diners, drive-ins and dives.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jill whom he married November 15, 1987. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, June (the late, Frank) Fowler, Lynn (Tom) Gombos and Joyce (the late, Rick) Mahan; nieces and nephews, Michael (Peggy) Fowler, Leanne Hinkel, Rick Mahan, Michael Gombos and Gretchen Gombos; great-nieces and nephews, Zachary Hale, Alexandra, Sabrina and Ethan Fowler, Andie and Mia Mahan and Braunson Craft; great-great-niece and nephew, Zyia and Rebel Hale.

In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Sarah (Anthony) LaPolla and a niece, Cindy Hale.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland Wilson Road, Warren, OH 44484 or at the web site www.neocrc.org, or Howland Professional Firefighters Local 2786, 169 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.