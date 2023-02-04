NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. “Bob” Britton, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare.

Bob was born March 28, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Gordon L. and Flora E. (Hilty) Britton.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He served his country in the United States Navy from 1964 – 1970.

Bob worked at Packard Electric for 26 years.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #627. He enjoyed bingo, bowling, hunting and golfing. Bob loved his Diet Pepsi and Pringles but especially enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

He will be missed by his daughter, Jennifer (Cory) Webb; his grandchildren, James (Morgan) Britton, Brayden Webb and Kinsley Webb; his siblings, William (Shirley) Britton, Trudy (James) Riddell and Gordie (Mary Jane) Britton and several nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenneth and infant sister, Betty Jean.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Bob will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery with military honors.

