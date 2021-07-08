Robert “Bob” Francis Badyna, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Francis Badyna, age 84, formerly of Warren, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland after a brief illness.



Bob was born September 9, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Casimer Badyna and Lucille Clark Miller.

He was a graduate of Macomber High School in Toledo where he was a standout basketball player.



Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed overseas in Korea, and domestically at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, Florida and Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, Washington. Upon his discharge, he settled in Toledo where he worked for the Dana Corporation and J&L Steel.

In 1975, he moved to Warren where he worked in management at Ohio Corrugating before starting his own business, West Penn Metal Printing in New Castle, Pennsylvania retiring from the manufacturing business in 2000.

After snowbirding in Florida for several years, he decided to make the Sunshine State his permanent home in 2014. Never one to slow down, he worked in auto parts delivery from 2001 until just a few short weeks ago.



In his spare time, Bob enjoyed camping, bowling, and golfing. Most recently, he enjoyed going to restaurants and spending time on the Indian River in Palm Bay, Florida.



Bob will be sorely missed by his life partner, Sandy Segesto, with whom he made his home; his three children, Terrance (Jean) Badyna, Debra (Corey) Grindle and Dianna (Bob) Oatridge; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; Sandy’s sons, Keith Busefink and Kevin Busefink and Sandy’s four grandchildren.



As per Bob’s request, there will be no services. He will be cremated and his remains scattered in the Indian River in Palm Bay, Florida.



