Robert “Bob” Burnett, Jr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Burnett, Jr., 59, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday November 14, 2021.



Bob was born on May 18, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Willard Blake Sr. and Barbara (Yarosh) Blake.



Bob worked for Polivka and Arrow Asphalt for appox 30 years prior to his retirement due to disabilities.



He is survived by one sister, Belinda Decker of Southingtown; two sons, Robert (Ginnie) Burnett of North Carolina and Nick Burnett of Michigan; grandmother, Reva Blake of Warren granddaughters, Madison and Myleigh; grandsons, Nicky, Bentlee and Bronson; three nieces, Tina, Susan, and Jaclyn; two great-nieces, Sophia and Gabby, one great-nephew, Andrew and his faithful cat “Bootie Boots”.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandfather Brooks Blake; grandparents, Joseph and Mary Yarosh; brothers, James and Steven Fife, Willard Blake Jr. and brother-in-law, Max Decker Jr.



Per Bob’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert “Bob” Burnett Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.