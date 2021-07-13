Robert A. Rossell, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Rossell, 75, formerly of Austintown, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Born June 18, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, Robert is the son of Walter J and Margaret (Harkelroad) Rossell.



Robert is a 1964 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He served his country in the United States Navy.

He worked as a dispatcher for Anchor Motor for over 35 years and later as a Truck Driver for Hill Trucks prior to his retirement.

Robert was a family man and loved to cook outs, fishing, and farming.



He is preceded in death by his father Walter and his infant daughter Penny.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, the former Valerie Kane; his children Doreen (David) Nation II, Michael (Mary) Rossell and Mark (Lara) Rossell; his grandchildren David (Mary) Nation III, Alexis Nation, Lacey Nation and Declan Nation; his step grandchildren Christina Sophia and Joey Sophia and his siblings Carol Kleshock and John (Debbie) Rossell.



The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service being held immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors be held and Robert will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to the family of Robert A. Rossell please visit our Tribute Store.