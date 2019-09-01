Robert A. Hughes, Lake Milton, Ohio – Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Robert A. Hughes, 79, of Lake Milton, who passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home.

Bob was born April 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Alex and Ida Rosalie (Brown) Hughes.

He was a lifelong area resident, a graduate of Springfield Local Schools, Class of 1958 and had attended Youngstown State University.

Bob retired in 2002 from the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation as an electrical engineer.

As a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam era, Bob was very active in many veteran organizations. He was a member of the American Legion Post 737 of Lake Milton, where he held many positions, the VFW Post 2799 of New Springfield, the AMVETS post 112 of Newton Fall and the Voyager post 40 and 8, where he was chef-de-gare and the Army-Navy Garrison Post 271, where he served as commander. Bob was also the assistant sergeant of arms for the Department of Ohio American Legion, the commander of the 9th District of the American Legion and had served as the Mayor Craig Beach, serving from 1984-1988 and again from 1992-1996.

Bob leaves his wife, the former Maryann MacKendrick, whom he married August 10, 1963; three children, Brian (Diana) Hughes of Newton Falls, Michael (Jessie) Hughes of Austintown and Laurie Hughes of Lake Milton; five grandchildren, Alexandria, Michael, Mason Kenny and Trevor; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Marc; as well as, one sister, Sandra McDevitt of South Carolina and one brother, Jerry Hughes.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 and again Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where the services will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Burial with full military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

