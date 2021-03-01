Robert A. Gardner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Gardner, 71, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 25, 1951, a son of Robert Gardner and Marion Akin Gardner Davis.

Bob was united in marriage to the former Carolyn Corll on May 27, 1984 with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.

A graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Bob was employed for 23 years as a maintenance manager for Joseph Knight Towers retiring in 2012.

Bob enjoyed watching television, especially wrestling. He loved fishing with friends and his brother-in-law. Bob was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Over the years Bob took several bus trips with friends and family.

Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughter, Theresa; stepchildren, Raymond Wilson and Laura Wilson; brother, Gary Gardner; two grandsons; two stepgranddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parent; sister-in-law, Dorothy Miller; three brothers-in-law, Robert Miller, Sr., Paul Cramer and Gerald Corll and two nieces, Diane and Jennifer.

Per the family’s request no services will be held.

Per the family's request no services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

