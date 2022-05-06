WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Hanna, 86, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family, after a brief illness.

Bob was born May 11, 1935, in Niles, Ohio the son of Joseph J. and Elizabeth (Salem) Hanna and was a lifelong resident of Warren.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1953.

After graduating, Bob promptly went to work at General Electric, Trumbull Lamp.

In 1956 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served for two years as a Private First Class.

After his discharge from the USMC, he returned to Trumbull Lamp where he continued his career as a Maintenance Foreman for 37 years, before Bob pulled the gates closed at the plant, the plant was closed, and he retired in 1990.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball, playing catch, talking about old times, old friends, old cars and spending time with his family. He was a diehard Cleveland sports fan, whether it was baseball, football or basketball and you could always hear him yelling at the television when they were on. His smile, love, and bellowing laughter will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Pamela Garghill; a son, Robert (Diana) Hanna of Champion; a daughter, Pamela (Jim Spain) Hanna of Howland; two grandchildren, Roger R. Reel III of Akron and Taryn (Jordan) Roberts of Howland; a sister-in-law, Karen Garghill of Warren; two brothers-in-law, James Garghill of Port Clinton and Gary Garghill of Warren, as well as many nieces, cousins and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Trocchio; a brother, Richard “Rick” Hanna; a son, John Hanna and a grandson, Ryland Robert Reel.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Grace Hospice for their warmth, understanding, and compassion over these last few weeks.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services. Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.