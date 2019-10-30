Rita Marie Klahr, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Marie Klahr of Youngstown, Ohio passed on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Ohio Living Park Vista in Youngstown.

Rita was born December 17, 1933 in Bethel, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of Allen and Stella (Edris) Klahr.

Rita graduated from Bethel High School in 1951 and went on to attain a nursing degree in Reading, Pennsylvania in 1954. She then moved to the Los Angeles area to start her nursing career and later settled in Berkeley, California. She worked as a nurse for 30 years in the bay area and found fulfillment caring for her many patients.

She was an active member at her church and also loved traveling, hiking, yoga, music and dancing; especially ballet. Most of all, Rita cherished the beauty of nature and chose Yosemite National Park as her favorite place to visit. Rita’s last years at Park Vista were a happy time spent enjoying music, the flowers and sunshine and reminding residents and staff how beautiful and perfect they are. Her loving and joyful spirit will be missed by all of us.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and her beloved older sister.

She is survived by a brother and his wife and five nieces and nephews.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.