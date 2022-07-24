CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita E. Yekel, age 100 of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She was born in Niles on January 28, 1922, to the late Thomas and Jeanette Coxen Mullen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman J. Yekel; daughter, Diane P. Dennison; great-grandson, Joseph Nave; parents; sister, Alberta Ruddy and brother, Thomas Mullen.

Rita was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, who shared her love and affection with her family for a century.

She enjoyed crafts, a good game of bingo and as she phrased it “talking on the phone to her people.” She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Robert (Wendy) Caldwell of New Jersey, Dawn Henderson of Niles, Lisa (Jaime) Phillips of Niles, Chris (Leslie) Hansen of Cortland, Matt Hansen of Niles and Keith Cramer of Niles; ten great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Pineview Cemetery.

