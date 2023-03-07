CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita C. Renze, 76, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born May 16, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Patsy and Mary Louise (Vellucci) Renze.

Rita was the Office Manager for Allen’s Drug Town for many years and was then employed with the Cafaro Corp. in the payroll department.

She was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Rita was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the A.B.W.A., Mill Creek Chapter and the Youngstown Ski Club.

Rita is survived by her brothers, Pat (Pat) Renze of Wichita, Kansas, Joseph (Ina) Renze of Columbus and Anthony (Kimberly) Renze of Struthers.

Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Renze.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Rita, please visit our floral store.