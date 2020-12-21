Rickey Smith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey Smith, 63, of Austintown Township passed away early Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, at Caprice Health Care Center.

Rickey was born August 7, 1957, in Brinkley, Kentucky, the son of Richard A. and Gladys (Lewis) Smith.

Rickey was a truckdriver with CCX for many years retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol Group and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Rickey also belonged to several bowling and golf leagues.

Besides his father, Richard Smith; Rickey leaves his daughter, Lindsey Smith and her fiancé, Ronnie Trimble, Sr.; one grandson, Ronnie “RJ” Trimble, Jr.; one sister, Debra Chambers all of Austintown as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rickey was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys and two brothers, Kenneth and James Smith.

Due to Covid19 prayer services are private.

Friends may call from 11:30a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

