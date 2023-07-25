NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., for Rick L. Baringer, 61 of Newton Falls, who passed away Friday afternoon, July 21 surrounded by his loved ones.

Rick was born May 15, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, the first-born son of Roger and Mina Baringer.

He graduated from Western Reserve High School where he played varsity football.

Rick was a dedicated Eagle Scout by the age of 18 and continued to support and give back to his troop throughout his adult life, often found frying fish in the trailer at the annual Good Friday Fish Fry.

He married Tami (Bartholow) Baringer on August 22, 1992 and while they had since divorced, they remained proud and loving parents to their two children, Stephanie and Ryan.

Rick worked in insurance for over 30 years, however, his passions in life laid outside the office. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything that involved a hard day’s work. He started two businesses with his father: Little Beaver Furs and a cattle farm. Rick thrived on caring for his cattle herd and providing for his family.

His personal Disneyland was Quebec, Canada, where he vacationed every year. There was no place else on Earth that he loved more than the still waters of Lake Kipawa. Perhaps the only thing that gave him more joy was his family, which he loved deeply and fiercely.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Baringer, Ph.D. of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; his son, Ryan Baringer of Newton Falls; his father, Roger Baringer; his sister, Bonnie (Baringer) Via and his brother Brad Baringer, all of Ellsworth. He also leaves behind his nephews and niece, Brad, Jr., James, Steven, Melissa and Robert and nine great-nephews and -nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mina.

Friends and family may call Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., prior to the memorial service, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

