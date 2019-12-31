Richard W. Robinson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Robinson, age 87, of Warren, passed away on December 31, 2019, at Windsor House of Champion.

Dick was born in Warren, on July 13, 1932, to Willard and Helen (Marshman) Robinson.



After attending Warren G. Harding High School, Dick joined the Army proudly serving his country in Korea during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Dick settled into his career as an electrician for Republic Steel.



On October 19, 1957, Dick was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Joyce Garris, whom preceded him in death on October 7, 2018.



When Dick wasn’t working, he was devoted to his family. He and Joyce wrote a family cookbook together and he enjoyed studying his family genealogy. However and most important, Dick’s passion was being a loving husband and father; his greatest joy being surrounded by his grandchildren.



Dick is survived by children, Randall (Wendy) Robinson and Lynn (Richard) Foor; his daughter-in-law, Candace Robinson; his grandchildren, Kyle (Katrina) Robinson, Benjamin Robinson, Margaret Robinson, Jeremy Robinson, Colleen Robinson, Nathaniel Robinson and Hannah Foor; seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Will Robinson.

Besides his wife of 60 years, Dick was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Robinson; his brother, Gerald Robinson; his sister, Dorothy Drummond and his parents.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association.

