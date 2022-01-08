MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Henson, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.

Richard was born on January 18, 1987, in West Germany, a son of Richard L. Henson and Kimberly J. (Henson) Baker.

He was a 2005 graduate of Brookfield High School and currently worked as a welder for ARS Recycling in Lowellville.

Rick was also an experienced tradesman in the fields of HVAC and plumbing and pipe-fitting.

In his spare time, Richard primarily loved spending quality time making memories with his family and friends, as well as, assisting anyone with a project, none of which were ever too big or too small for him if it were for the people who mattered most. In addition, Richard was a man who was more than willing to try anything new, especially when it came to dare-devilish adventures. He was an avid athlete who showed talents in basketball, snowboarding and motocross. Some of his favorite past times included enjoying the great outdoors chopping wood, sitting by a fire, grilling and smoking, fishing and practicing to be the best rifle and archery hunter he could be.

For those who know him best, he was very proud of “Steve,” who adorned the wall of his home.

Richard was kind, happy-hearted, goofy, fun, hard-working and passionate. There weren’t many moments Richard wasn’t being boisterous, singing, dancing or making people laugh and smile. There will be a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him that can never be filled.

Richard will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Tabitha Henson, whom he married on March 19, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Baker (Frank); sisters, Jessie L. Henson (Andra Taylor) and Kelly E. Law (Morgan); nieces, Andé and Anna Jo Law; uncles, William D. Bejger (Laura), Douglas Bejger and Jeremy Bejger; aunt, Laura Lee Bejger; maternal grandparents, William and Susan Bejger and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Henson; cousin, William S. Bejger; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wade Henson; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Bejger and Mr. and Mrs. Leon Gilbert.

Family and friends may visit calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family via gofund.me/70793055.

